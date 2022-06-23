HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Maps Under Monopoly Microscope

Google Maps Under Monopoly Microscope

By | 23 Jun 2022

Google parent company Alphabet is under investigation over potentially illegal terms set out for its Google Maps platform.

The Federal Cartel Office in Germany has launched an official investigation amidst suggestions that Google is limiting app developers who wish to incorporate map services into their offerings.

They claim Google stops these companies from using embed position data from Google Maps, Street View, or the Maps search function, in their third party maps.

The regulator is also looking at the terms for Google’s Automotive Services.

“We will check whether Google could extent its predominance in certain map services via this practice,” Andreas Mundt, the watchdog’s president said.

Google told Bloomberg it is cooperating with the authorities and would answer any questions they may have.


964786

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
US Justice Department Ramps Up Google Maps Investigation
How To Stop Google Maps Tracking Your Every Move
Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent
Google Maps Delivers Street View Of Railway Stations
Google Maps Is Getting A 2021 Refresh With New AI Functions
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CE & Appliance Retailers Concerned About 2023
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: Water Resistant Smartphone Claims Costs Samsung $14M
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
Philips Launches 120-Inch All-In-One Projector
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
NBN Opens To ‘Non-Premises’ Connections
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
Optus Offers eSIMs To Third-Party Providers
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CE & Appliance Retailers Concerned About 2023
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CE and appliance retailers are punting on business holding up in 2022, with several telling ChannelNews that their biggest concern...
Read More