Google parent company Alphabet is under investigation over potentially illegal terms set out for its Google Maps platform.

The Federal Cartel Office in Germany has launched an official investigation amidst suggestions that Google is limiting app developers who wish to incorporate map services into their offerings.

They claim Google stops these companies from using embed position data from Google Maps, Street View, or the Maps search function, in their third party maps.

The regulator is also looking at the terms for Google’s Automotive Services.

“We will check whether Google could extent its predominance in certain map services via this practice,” Andreas Mundt, the watchdog’s president said.

Google told Bloomberg it is cooperating with the authorities and would answer any questions they may have.