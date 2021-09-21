HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Is Getting Into The Foldables Game With Pixel Fold

Google Is Getting Into The Foldables Game With Pixel Fold

By | 21 Sep 2021

Google is launching the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro later this year, but maybe these updates to an already popular range are simply red herrings to keep heat away from its biggest surprise: the Pixel Fold, which, according to esteemed leaker Evan Blass, is also coming soon.

It may seem like a knee-jerk reaction to the positive press Samsung has been getting for its range of foldables, but obviously these things take years of development before being brought to the market.

Google has been working on its own foldable device for two years, according to Blass, and it will be coming before the end of the year. Its codename within the Google world is ‘Passport’.

Mention of the phone was discovered in code for Google’s upcoming Android 12.1, and while we can bet it will use Google’s own Tensor chip, and the same LTPO OLED panel as found in the Flip3 and Fold3, that’s the only information we have.

A second foldable phone, codenamed ‘Jumbojack’, was also mentioned in the coding, and is reportedly in early development. Given the name, this may be a foldable tablet, with double screens.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Yahoo Gets Into Bed With Google For “Historic” News Deal
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Is The Worst-Kept Secret: All The Info
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
South Korean Antitrust Agency Fines Google $240m
Google Underpaid Temp Employees $136 Million
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG’s Amazing QNED MiniLED TV Range Available In Australia
Latest News
/
September 21, 2021
/
Foxtel Appoints New Commissioning Editor/ Supervisor Producer, Unscripted
Latest News
/
September 21, 2021
/
Twitter Out A Billion Bucks After Allegedly Deliberately Misleading Investors
Latest News
/
September 21, 2021
/
Facebook’s Smart Ray-Bans Under Investigation
Latest News
/
September 21, 2021
/
TV Market, New Brands At The Good Guys, Prices Set To Rise
Latest News
/
September 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG’s Amazing QNED MiniLED TV Range Available In Australia
Latest News
/
September 21, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics Australia has announced that its QNED MiniLED TV lineup, with one 4K and two 8K series, are now...
Read More