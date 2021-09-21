HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fetch TV Renews Seven-Channel BBC Deal

Fetch TV Renews Seven-Channel BBC Deal

By | 21 Sep 2021

Fetch TV has extended its channel partnership with BBC Studios, covering seven BBC channels.

The channels included in the deal are BBC First, BBC World News, UKTV, BBC Earth and CBeebies, BBC Brit and BBC Kids.

“We are delighted to continue our decade long relationship with BBC Studios, which thrives on innovation and creativity to deliver the best of British content to our customers”, said Sam Hall, Chief Content and Commercial Officer of Fetch TV.

Fiona Lang, General Manager, BBC Studios ANZ, said “Our partnership with Fetch showcases the breadth and depth of the BBC’s content across world class drama, documentaries, entertainment, children’s programming and news. We’re excited to renew our agreement with Fetch to bring their audiences this comprehensive offering via their unique mix of linear and virtual playlist channels.

The BBC channels are all available in the 46 channel Fetch Ultimate Pack for only $20 per month, and also in the $6 per month Fetch Channel Packs.

