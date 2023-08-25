The next generation of OLED displays using blue PHOLED is still expected to be ready for market by 2024-2025, which is claimed to decrease power consumption substantially and increase brightness.

Mike Hack, Vice President of Universal Display, shared with The Elec that the “application of the first-generation blue phosphor can reduce the power consumption of the entire OLED display by 24-25%.”

Additionally, Hack said that by employing blue phosphor in new OLEDs, power consumption will decrease and come with other benefits like a brighter display and an increased battery life, making OLED more competitive than other display technologies.

Despite Universal Display predicting it will begin to commercialize blue PHOLED in 2024, the company says it is entirely up to manufacturers to determine when to release the products to customers.

At present, LG Display and Samsung Display are evaluating Universal Display’s blue PHOLED, but while there are several benefits, manufacturers are worried about the lifetime of blue PHOLED.

In contrast, Hack said micro-LED display tech is an exciting technology, but it’s going to take a lot of work to be viable versus OLED.

For now, he predicts OLED will continue to be the best display technology for the next ten years based on future advances, which are set to incorporate inkjet printing and plasmonics of OLED panels.

With the inclusion of Plasmonics PHOLED specifically, it can increase energy efficiency by 50% and boost by roughly ten times display life, he said.

He predicts OLED will begin to make massive headway in the IT monitors and headsets segments.