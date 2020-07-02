HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Afterpay Shares Hit Record High After Citi Boost

Afterpay Shares Hit Record High After Citi Boost

By | 2 Jul 2020
,

Buy-now-pay-later platform, Afterpay, has seen its shares notch a record high of over $66, with Citi raising its price target by 137%.

Shares in Afterpay have continued to spike, up 6.62% to $66.40 just before midday.

According to The Australian, Citi’s Siraj Ahmed has maintained his Neutral rating – citing cautious consumer discretionary spending – but boost his 12-month target from $27.10/share to $64.25/share.

Last quarter, Afterpay was one of the most sought after stocks in the ASX200, notching a 231% rise.

Ahmed’s lift reportedly denotes a 70% jump in his FY22 EBITDA estimate, derived from new market and monetisation opportunities.

Commentators are warning investors against the likelihood of a pullback.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Dicker Data Cross $1B Revenue For H1Y20
Woolies Beats Optus With Record $1M+ Spam Fine
Optus Tests Next-Gen 5G mmWave In Sydney
JB Hi-Fi Launch One-Day ‘First Responders’ Only Sale
Afterpay Rival Shares Soar After Mastercard Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW:Big Wide Arlo Floodlight With Security Camera Built In
Accessories Camera Connected Home
/
July 2, 2020
/
Vodafone Unveils Two Higher-Speed Plans & Customer Discounts
Broadband Latest News Networking
/
July 2, 2020
/
Dicker Data Cross $1B Revenue For H1Y20
Latest News
/
July 2, 2020
/
Google Discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL
Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 2, 2020
/
Samsung Leaks Note 20 Ultra On Own Site?
Latest News Samsung Smart Phones
/
July 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW:Big Wide Arlo Floodlight With Security Camera Built In
Accessories Camera Connected Home
/
July 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
It’s smart in more ways than one, the new Arlo Pro 3 camera that comes with a sleek looking light...
Read More