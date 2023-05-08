Google may be launching their new Google Pixel Watch 2 a lot sooner than expected.

A report from 9to5Google has advised that a “source” claims the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be released later this year, along with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This meaning we would see these releases around early October.

Google I/O may be giving an early preview of the Pixel Watch 2 during their keynote coming up. It was first teased during the I/O last May 2022. It was completely unveiled in the following October.

This news is also advising Google may be releasing annual upgrades for the Pixel Watch 2.

The comfort and basic health-tracking have been carried on from the original Pixel Watch, however the battery life is something needing to be addressed. The original Pixel Watch will not last the full day of use.

Google have stated there are several options of fixing this issue. One is a newer chipset. The Pixel Watch’s Exynos processor is outdated. Qualcomm’s more powerful and efficient Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform could solve this.

Increasing the case size or offering two options would also allow a longer battery life.

There are hopes the new Google Pixel Watch 2 has a majorly smaller display bezel, more robust fitness features, a possibly an offer of a special-edition model which will compete with the Galaxy Watch 5 pro and Apple Watch Ultra.

These plans are hoped for by many, and with an apparent October release, it won’t be long until we know for sure.