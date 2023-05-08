HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung, Motorola Most Repair-Friendly Smartphone Brands

By | 8 May 2023

Samsung and Motorola make the most repair-friendly smartphones on the market, according to aggregated iFixit data.

The study, carried out by the Electronics Hub, took iFixit average repair times and the difficulty of repair guide instructions found online to arrive at their metric.

The Electronics Hub found that the 2019 Motorola Moto G7 handset was the easiest to repair, as well as the quickest, taking around 25 minutes to fix.

Samsung’s Galaxy phones are repair friendly, with the 2019 Samsung Galaxy A40 and last year’s S22 ultra coming in second and third in the rankings.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 13 are next on the list.

The most difficult phone to repair is the Google Pixel 7, which took iFixit testers over an hour to fix, with all online instructions deemed hard to carry out at home.

Given that Nokia has released a smartphone and iFixit kit designed for easy home repair, and Samsung has added a battery pouch to its 2023 Galaxy range for easy repair, next year’s rankings might be a lot more competitive.



