Google is currently testing an in-device snore and cough detection feature for Android, and may include it on future Pixel smartphones.

Google is currently testing various features through its ‘Health Studies’ app. One of these is the “Sleep Audio Collection” study, which it is trialling with willing Google employees.

To be part of the trial, “you must be a Full Time Googler with an Android phone to participate in this study. Environmental conditions required for this study are to have no more than one adult sleeper in the same room who does not work for a competitor company.”

Google further explains its “Health Sensing team is actively working to bring an advanced suite of sensing capabilities and algorithms to Android devices with the goal of providing users with meaningful insight into their sleep.”

The study “supports this mission by providing data necessary to validate, tune, and develop such algorithms.”

One of these is the so-called “Cough and Snore algorithms” which will be used in a rather creepily-named “bedside monitoring” feature on Android devices for “nocturnal cough and snore monitoring.”