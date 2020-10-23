Garmin has launched an eSports smartwatch aimed at serious gamers which is designed to help players livestream their biometric data, such as their pulse.

The Instinct Esports Edition still utilises Garmin’s health and fitness tracking technology and has added custom features designed specifically for gamers.

Using its dedicated esports activity app, the smartwatch can track and analyse heartrate and stress levels of gamers during sessions and livestream them to other players. It can also spot long-term trends.

Garmin’s esports watch also works with its new “STR3AMUP!” PC streaming tool, which lets users livestream the date to audiences.

While the watch is in esports mode, the watch face displays heart rate, stress levels, time of day and a game timer.

The Instinct’s “body battery energy monitor” can also tell players when it’s time for a break.

Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Sales said in a release: “Elite athletes around the world depend on Garmin products to monitor and improve their performance. With the Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can tap into that same technology to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition.

“Players can also use Instinct’s data to make adjustments in their daily lives, whether it be altering sleep patterns or activity levels, which can result in increased cognitive and physical performance during play.”

The watch ships in a red and black colour scheme, a high-contrast display and light-weight display. It boasts 80 hours of continuous use in esports mode and 14 day battery life in smartwatch mode.

Available now, the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition is priced at $A499.99.