Foxtel and Hoyts are partnering up to offer Foxtel Rewards members discounted movie tickets.

Bolstering it’s loyalty program, Foxtel’s new partnership will allow its Rewards members to enjoy the biggest blockbusters on the big screens at Hoyts cinemas for only $11.50, or $27 for HOYTS LUX every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This new feature is in addition to the range of offerings already available to Foxtel Rewards members, including access to free and reserved tickets across unmissable live music, TV and sports events in Australia, as well as bonus and exclusive content and behind-the-scenes previews of their favourite shows. Members are also in the running to win money-can’t-buy experiences such as set tours and access to red carpet premieres.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide more value than ever before for our Foxtel Rewards members, and through this partnership with Hoyts, out members can enjoy leading rates to unlock even more great entertainment experiences at the touch of a button,” said FOXTEL director of Brand and Content Marketing Jo Bladen.

“There is no better way to watch these new releases than on the big screen at Hoyts,” says Hoyts Director of Sales, Marketing and Content, Stephanie Mills.

“The slate of movies this year has been phenomenal with plenty more blockbusters on the horizon. Our partnership with Foxtel Rewards allows members to settle into a big screen experience in our standard or HOYTS LUX sessions for less.”