Global lockdowns led to growth in home plant-growing devices. So if you’ve ever shed an inner tear for a plant that didn’t make it, LG have got your back, adding a plant germinator to their smart home appliance range to help us all flex our green thumbs.

Basically an aquafarming system, the LG Tiiun gets plants to grow in foam in its two compartments rather than soil.

Using LG tech from their home appliances, the Tiiun adjusts water supply, light and temperature, and emulates natural changes in sunlight using the temperature-regulating technology from LG Dios fridges.

Tech from LG’s Puricare water purifiers ensure your plants are watered eight times a day.