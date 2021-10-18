HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Flex Your Green Thumb With LG’s Home Aquafarming System

Flex Your Green Thumb With LG’s Home Aquafarming System

By | 18 Oct 2021

Global lockdowns led to growth in home plant-growing devices. So if you’ve ever shed an inner tear for a plant that didn’t make it, LG have got your back, adding a plant germinator to their smart home appliance range to help us all flex our green thumbs.

Basically an aquafarming system, the LG Tiiun gets plants to grow in foam in its two compartments rather than soil.

Using LG tech from their home appliances, the Tiiun adjusts water supply, light and temperature, and emulates natural changes in sunlight using the temperature-regulating technology from LG Dios fridges.

Tech from LG’s Puricare water purifiers ensure your plants are watered eight times a day.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
LG Reports Record Sales But Plummeting Profits
LG Electronics Expected To Post Solid Q3 Earnings 
BREAKING NEWS: LG Talk Up TV’s New Audio Range, No Retailers Named
LG Electronics Delivers 6G Outdoors With New Power Capability
LG Launches Multi Million Dollar Brand Campaign
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Apple To Launch New MacBook Pros Tonight
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Coolest Thing We’ve Seen Today
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Light Bulb Losses Blow Out By $5.8M Miss 100% Growth In Demand
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Launches New Version Of Recalled Smart Switch
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
According to internal documents, South Korean Netflix smash Squid Game will generate the company $1.2 billion. Making that number even...
Read More