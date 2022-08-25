Fitbit has announced the launch of a next generation range of smart wearables sporting improved health and fitness tracking features, including.

The announcement follows a series of leaks and a teaser all but confirming that the new devices were on the way. As rumors expected, the new devices are the Sense 2, the Versa 4 and the Inspire 3.

The fitness sector of the wearables market is something that Fitbit pioneered. However, the company is now being forced to take on other brands such as Apple, who is expected to majorly overhaul the health and fitness offerings of it’s Apple Watch.

With the new range therefore, Fitbit have focused heavily on playing to their strengths of a long battery life and industry leading fitness options, whilst also improving the functionality of their devices as an everyday smart watch with additional Google apps and a refined build.

The Sense 2, the company’s new flagship smartwatch, builds upon the offering of the original Sense released in 2020, but with a thinner and lighter design.

The new model boasts all of the same fitness and health tracking features as its predecessor, including oxygen tracking and ECG heart rhythm assessment including the recent FDA approved PPG sensor for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

On top of this, the Sense 2 now features a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, monitoring stress levels constantly rather than on request like the original. Sensors are also now built into the devices display using vaporized electrodes.

Like the original, the new watch will feature Bluetooth calling, but in addition will feature Google Wallet and Google Maps. Battery life still sits at a massive 6 days, with fast charging.

The Versa 4 is a slight step down from the Sense 2, perfect for those who don’t need the stress tracking sensor or ECG assessment. Otherwise, it offers all the same sport and fitness tracking features, 40 exercise modes, built in GPS and more.

The Inspire 3 is a dedicated fitness tracker rather than a smart watch. Where it loses features such as Alexa, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Bluetooth calling, cEDA stress tracking and GPS, it boasts a massive 10-day battery life and many of the same fitness tracking metrics at a much more accessible price point.

All devices are accompanied by the Fitbit app, which tracks long term stats about fitness, heart health, sleep and stress, and allows you to log other stats such as mood and nutrition.

Those who purchase a new Fitbit device will also be given a complementary 6-month Fitbit Premium subscription, which assigns users animal-based sleep profiles, over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions, improved analytics and feedback, and more.

Other than the Sense 2, which will have the same $449.95 price tag as its predecessor, the new devices are getting a price bump, with the Versa 4 to cost $379.95 and the Inspire 3 now $179.95.

To pre-order one of the new wearables, or to take a quiz to find out which device is right for you, head over to the Fitbit website.