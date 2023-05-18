Amazon have announced its new budget Echo along with an update to its Echo Show 5 3rd generation smart speaker.

The Echo Show 5’s new model showcases multiple improvements over the Echo Show 2nd Generation.

Externally it doesn’t look much different, and comes in the same three colours (black, white, and blue). Inside, though, it has been reported to be 20% faster than the old version, making the responses faster and the screen quicker at updating.

It also comes with a new speaker system, adding more bass for clearer music. It can now act as a smart clock and entertainment centre.

The new display will have the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which was designed to make it faster for it to process voice requests, and has a new microphone array.

Amazon claims the Echo Show 5 is Matter compatible, but it doesn’t support Thread, meaning it will only work directly with Wi-Fi devices. It has been reported this is not available in Australia.

Amazon have also announced the new Echo Show 5 Kids, which is the first to be specifically aimed at children. It will cost a little bit more than the original but will come with a one-year subscription to Kids+ and a two-year worry free guarantee. It also has a space-themed design.

This machine is designed for children, meaning it will have child-friendly responses, filter explicit lyrics and only show videos suitable for children. The parents can control everything from their dashboard.

There will also be the new semi-sphere Pop. Coming in a little cheaper than the Echo Dot, and will be available in multiple colours such as, black, white, purple and teal. It has a front-facing directional speaker, which has been claimed as ideal for small spaces. It will be available for approx. This will cost $79 AUD RRP. The Echo Pop is available from Amazon.com.au, JB Hi-Fi and other leading retailers, and will begin shipping to customers from May 31st 2023.

And now comes a new version of the Amazon Echo Auto. It appears smaller than the original and has a new adhesive mount. It has a five-microphone array, where Alexa will be able to hear the user over music, road noise, and air conditioning.

This is being aimed at cars without a built in voice assistant and will be available for approx. $99 AUD RRP and NZ$119. The Echo Auto is available for pre-order from today in Australia and New Zealand at https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B09Y1GZR7T