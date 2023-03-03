HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
First Drop In Residential NBN Services, Smaller Telcos Growing Quickly

By | 3 Mar 2023

The number of residential NBN services declined for the first time over the December quarter, with 9,000 fewer connections.

The ACCC’s latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report reveals the total number of residential NBN services sits at approximately 8.73 million.

The top three providers, Telstra, TPG and Optus, collectively experienced a decrease of almost 95,000 services, to 6.8 million.

Vocus, and numerous smaller providers saw a gain of 86,000 services, now making up 22.1 per cent of the market.

 

 

Telstra remains leader, with a commanding 42.4 per cent of the market, while TPG holds 22.4 per cent, and Optus has 13.1 per cent of total connections. All three saw their market share slide during the quarter.

Throughout all of 2022, NBN services through Telstra, TPG, Optus and Vocus decreased by over 227,000 services annually while smaller providers gained almost 363,000 services.

“This shift from the larger providers to smaller ones is helping to enable greater competition within the sector,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

 


