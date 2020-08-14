HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Father’s Day Gift Ideas For The Tech-Savvy Dad

Father’s Day Gift Ideas For The Tech-Savvy Dad

By | 14 Aug 2020
, , , , ,

With Father’s Day just around the corner (6th September), we’ve gathered some gadget gift ideas for the techy Dad.

For the Dad who is always on the go, there is Belkin’s Special Edition BoostUp Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand, a 2-in-1 solution that includes a wireless charging power bank and a wireless charging dock. This device is available on Belkin.com and Apple.com/au for $89.95.

Belkin Special Edition BoostUp Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand

The Suunto 7 sports smartwatch is perfect for Dads that love sports and fitness. The Suunto 7 comes preloaded with over 70 sports modes and is equipped with Google OS Wear software for everyday smart feature needs, including Google Assistant, Google Pay, music and more. It is designed and test in Finland and is shock, water and dirtproof.

It also has an offline maps feature that downloads local maps and heatmaps when you’re connected to Wi-Fi. Heatmaps are particularly useful for those wanting to avoid crowded routes. You can read our full review of the Suunto 7 here.

The Suunto 7 usually costs $799, but will be on sale at JB Hi-Fi over the two weeks leading up to Father’s Day for $599.

Suunto 7

For the Dad who needs a new smartphone, the TCL 10 Pro is a premium, sub-$750 smartphone, one of the latest models from TCL, which is known for its stunning display technology. This model features a TCL-made, 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, with a wide range of colour clarity and sharp picture resolution. The TCL 10 Pro is available at JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks.

TCL 10 Pro

Taking care of the cleaning for your Dad with the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI ($1299), an intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner that can also mops the floors. It can detect multiple obstacles and features TrueMapping, which enables the robot to clean your home with accuracy. This robo vacuum is available at JB Hi-Fi.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI

If your needs to upgrade his cam for video calls, Logitech’s Streamcam ($279.95) with a Full HD camera with USB-C is excellent for live streaming. It offers a max video resolution of 1080p at 60 fps in MJPEG. The Logitech Streamcam comes with a 1.5-metre cable USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, a monitor mount, a tripod mount, and a 3-month premium XSplit licence in case they want to get into vlogging. It is available on Logitech’s site now.

Logitech Streamcam

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Cygnett Unveil Powerful Laptop New Power Bank With Wireless Charging
Olimpia Splendid Launch First Wall-Mounted Air Conditioner With No External Unit
Samsung Debut ‘Enterprise Edition’ Note 20 & Tab S7
Panasonic Release 44L Family-Sized Microwaves
Samsung Launch Air Purifiers That Can Capture 99.97% Of Dust, Bacteria & Allergens
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo’s Online Sales Up 53% During COVID
Coronavirus Laptops Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
Whirlpool Seeks Legal Protection From Surging Samsung & L Appliance Sales
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
New Huawei ZTE Bans Ignored By Telstra, Optus & Vodafone TPG
5G Latest News Wireless & Networking
/
August 14, 2020
/
Cygnett Unveil Powerful Laptop New Power Bank With Wireless Charging
Accessories Cygnett Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
Foxtel Now A Technology Company that Delivers Content
Brands Content Foxtel
/
August 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo’s Online Sales Up 53% During COVID
Coronavirus Laptops Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo’s revenue rose by 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter of the year to reach US$13.3 billion, despite the...
Read More