Home > Latest News > Facebook Removes Live Shopping Feature

Facebook Removes Live Shopping Feature

By | 4 Aug 2022

Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature which lets users sell products to an audience.

The feature will disappear on October 1, in a larger push towards promoting Facebook’s ‘Reels’ feature, designed to compete directly with TikTok.

“As consumers’ viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product,” Facebook explains.

“If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration.”

Live Shopping first launched in 2018 in Thailand, before a global launch in 2020, which included a dedicated shopping tab being added to the platform.

Live Shopping will still be available on Instagram.



