HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Optus Is Believed To Have Aquired 50 Of Their Regional Franchisees

EXCLUSIVE:Optus Is Believed To Have Aquired 50 Of Their Regional Franchisees

By | 19 Jan 2023

As the battle over regional Australia telecommunications heads to the courtroom after the ACCC rejected a TPG Telstra regional merger deal, Optus is believed to have moved to acquire fifty of their regional dealers in a move that could see a major expansion of products sold via an Optus retail location in rural Australia. v

The move is set “infuriate” Telstra and TPG, who were hoping that they would gain approval for their proposed regional merger that would have seen TPG decommissioning seven hundred Vodafone mobile sites in order to use 3,700 Telstra mobile sites in a network sharing agreement across 4G and 5G.

It now appears, that Optus is seriously going after Telstra’s regional customer base after the Australian Competition rejected outright the proposed Telstra TPG Vodafone deal on the basic that it would create a monopoly.

ChannelNews has been told that Optus is also set to invest even further in the expansion of their regional network, with stores also selling home connectivity solutions that will work across an Optus home hub 5G network allowing Matter certified devices to be managed seamlessly across a 5G and 4G network.

Recently Optus hired former Cellnet executive Quang Nguyen as the Director of Home and Smart Spaces Devices, the appointment was seen as a key appointment with Optus looking to pick up a larger share of the connected home market.

Across regional Australia and even in key cities such Port Macquarie Telstra reception is poor with 5G smartphones struggling to get over 10mps.

“The move to acquire their former franchise network of stores allows them to control the sell in narrative while expanding their range of products and accessories across regional Australia” said one insider.

They added “It gives them a lot more control and with the expansion of their network they have greatly increased their position in regional Australia up against both Telstra and Vodafone”.

We are still waiting for a comment from Optus and at this stage we do not know the cost of the acquisition of their former franchisees in regional Australia.”

In December, the competition watchdog struck down a plan for Telstra and TPG to share mobile networks in regional Australia, finding the arrangement would lessen competition in mobile telecommunications.

If the deal had done ahead, it would have increased the reach of Vodafone’s mobile network in regional and remote parts of Australia – increasing coverage from 96% to 98.8% of the Australian population. Telstra would have also gained access to 169 TPG sites.

TPG told the ACCC that Optus missed its chance to do a similar deal with it, arguing the regulator should not accept arguments the deal would reduce Optus’ investment case in rural areas.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Australian Broadband Speeds Ranked 74th In World
Optus Hack Wiped $1.2 Billion In Brand Value: Report
Meta Gets 90% Of OZ Social Media Ad Spend
Wesfarmers And Telstra Push To Sell Bonds Directly To Investors
Telstra, TPG Appeal ACCC Network Sharing Ban
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Mailchimp User Accounts Hacked
Latest News
/
January 19, 2023
/
Denon AVR-X4800H Receiver Joins 3D Audio With 8K Video
Latest News
/
January 19, 2023
/
Apple Bets Big On Matter With New Smart Home Range
Latest News
/
January 19, 2023
/
Google Pull The Plug On Stadia
Latest News
/
January 19, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: The Good Guys Move To Premium Audio But They Have To Get It Right Say Industry Execs
Latest News
/
January 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Mailchimp User Accounts Hacked
Latest News
/
January 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Email marketing and newsletter service Mailchimp said it was hacked and that customer accounts were accessed last week, the second...
Read More