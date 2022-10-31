Instead of cutting off families who are piggy backing off the back of a Netflix account, the struggling streaming Company, who have lost millions of customers this year is now trying to get customers to do the job for them, by making out that Profile Transferring is ” Great News”.

The only problem is that it’s not great news for account holders instead it’s a massive revenue raising exercise for the US streaming Company.

How this works is simple, Australian parents who have given their children access to their account when they leave home are now being told Great News, “Profile Transfer Is Available the only problem is that as soon as the Profile Transfer button is hit these other accounts are instantly cut off from the master account and the only way to reinstate the account is to pay Netflix an additional fee.

In an email sent out to customers who had given family members access to their account Netflix wrote ‘Profile Transfer is now available Great news!

Profile Transfer is now fully enabled and available for other people using your account.

Now people using your account can transfer a profile – including recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, settings and more – to their own membership that they pay for.

We will never transfer your payment information. All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will be moved to the new account. (Which now has to be paid for).

Netflix claim ‘You’re always in control of your account’

‘Click here to turn off Profile Transfer’

Once you do this other user, linked to your account, will have to pay Netflix who are set to lift their subscription fees in an effort to lift flagging revenues.

Netflix claim “People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings”

Then comes the payment crunch “When they start their own membership”.

As one person said “Don’t hit the Profile Transfer button” and the account won’t be cut off in the short term as Netflix don’t know the account holders on the account other than via an IP address”.