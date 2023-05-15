HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Oppo’s $30M Loan Man Quits Board Loan Vehicle Deregistered

EXCLUSIVE: Oppo’s $30M Loan Man Quits Board Loan Vehicle Deregistered

By | 15 May 2023

Oppo distributor OMC Electronics, has shuffled their board of directors, out is $30 million dollar man Yuchen Hou, who still lists himself on his LinkedIn profile as Group Chief Executive of Oppo Australia, as well as Yunzhi Lin a former Oppo executive in the UK.

These two executives have been replaced by Yanfeng Zhao and Kevin Chai Lun Cho.

Earlier this year, ChannelNews revealed that Hou via an NSW registered Company Harmony United Pty Ltd loaned the Australian Oppo distributor $30M, despite the business losing money and facing a 24% fall in sales of smartphones in Australia.

$30M loan man Yuchen Hou quits Opoo distributor board

The business was registered at an apartment at 188A Abuklea Road, Eastwood NSW 2122.

Last month an application was made for a voluntary deregistration of Harmony United, it’s not known whether the $30M has been repaid.

OMC Electronics and linked business, OCPA Holdings Pty Ltd are riddled in debt and back in 2022 when the business last reported, sales of Oppo and Realme smartphones had fallen from $165.9 million in 2021 to $127.8 million in 2022 a fall of approximately 24%.

ChannelNews understands that sales have fallen further in 2023.

Current 2022 liabilities of the OMC Electronics business are listed at $66.67 million Vs $46.13 million in 2021.

OMC Electronics also has extensive borrowings, back in 2021 the Company listed borrowings from Singapore Company Long Shining Development Ltd of $13.3 million and a note in the last lot of financials lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission claims that as of the 17th of February 2021, the company has entered a new loan agreement, Long Shining for $25M in US dollars and that the loan is secured and debt free.

According to OMC Electronics financials the business has $98M in liabilities with questions being raised by auditors as to whether they can continue as a ‘Going Concern’.

These same financials contained a statement by Zhiyuan Lian a Director at Wis the Companies auditors that “The Company incurred a net loss of $8,206,184 during the year ended 30 June 2022 and, as of that date, the Company’s liabilities exceeded its total assets by $48,047,202″.

He goes on to write” A material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Oppo Stops Component Production As Sales Slump & Bans Kick In
Samsung Overtakes Apple In Struggling Smartphone Market
Oppo Is Already Out, Now Vivo Face Same Fate As Nokia Tighten Patent Screws
Aspera Defying Smartphone Market Downturn
BREAKING NEWS: Oppo Quits Several Countries, Is OZ Next?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
REVIEW:I Think I Have Just Reviewed The World’s Best Ever Notebook, Designed By Lenovo
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
Telstra Hikes Mobile Plan Prices
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:TCL Mobile Appoint New CEO Forgot To Tell The Old One She Was Out
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
ACCC Launching National Anti-Scam Centre
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
PricewaterhouseCoopers has contracted ex-Telstra CEO Ziggy Switkowski to review the company’s leaking of confidential tax information to the likes of...
Read More