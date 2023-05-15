HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Couriers Push For Australia Post Locker Access

Couriers Push For Australia Post Locker Access

By | 15 May 2023

Parcel businesses such as Sendle and Team Global Express want access to Australia Post’s post office boxes, and parcel lockers, with the former boss suggesting its a smart way to arrest the carrier’s losses.

In a submission to the Federal Government’s Postal Services Modernisation white paper, delivery company Sendle was among the businesses arguing for “work-sharing” models.

In one such proposal, partnerships between Australia Post and other parcel companies would see some of the ailing carrier’s postal duties done by third-parties, such as letter sorting and delivery, in exchange for access to AusPost’s vast network of post office boxes, and parcel lockers.

“I think in the long run, all of these ideas are good for competition, senders and receivers, and good for Australia Post,” Sendle founder and CEO James Chin Moody said.

Former AusPost boss Christine Holgate is now chief executive of Team Global Express, formerly known as Toll, and feels that locker sharing would help struggling community Australia Post outlets.

“If the post office can collect a few dollars from collecting everyone’s parcels, it soon adds up,” she said.

Australia Post already provides various third-party services.

“Requests for access are evaluated on a case-by-case basis and need to be commercially viable given the extensive investment Australia Post has made in its publicly owned network and infrastructure,” a spokesperson said.

Australia Post lost $189.7 million in the final six months of 2022 through its letters business, which CEO Paul Graham dismissed as its “community service obligation”.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Shipping Delays Impact 70% Of Consumers
Maersk Results Show Shipping Volumes, Rates Normalising
Toll Mega Warehouse To Dispatch 37 Million Parcels A Year
Australia Post To Cut 400 Jobs
Australia Post Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
REVIEW:I Think I Have Just Reviewed The World’s Best Ever Notebook, Designed By Lenovo
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
Telstra Hikes Mobile Plan Prices
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:TCL Mobile Appoint New CEO Forgot To Tell The Old One She Was Out
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
ACCC Launching National Anti-Scam Centre
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
PricewaterhouseCoopers has contracted ex-Telstra CEO Ziggy Switkowski to review the company’s leaking of confidential tax information to the likes of...
Read More