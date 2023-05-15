Parcel businesses such as Sendle and Team Global Express want access to Australia Post’s post office boxes, and parcel lockers, with the former boss suggesting its a smart way to arrest the carrier’s losses.

In a submission to the Federal Government’s Postal Services Modernisation white paper, delivery company Sendle was among the businesses arguing for “work-sharing” models.

In one such proposal, partnerships between Australia Post and other parcel companies would see some of the ailing carrier’s postal duties done by third-parties, such as letter sorting and delivery, in exchange for access to AusPost’s vast network of post office boxes, and parcel lockers.

“I think in the long run, all of these ideas are good for competition, senders and receivers, and good for Australia Post,” Sendle founder and CEO James Chin Moody said.

Former AusPost boss Christine Holgate is now chief executive of Team Global Express, formerly known as Toll, and feels that locker sharing would help struggling community Australia Post outlets.

“If the post office can collect a few dollars from collecting everyone’s parcels, it soon adds up,” she said.

Australia Post already provides various third-party services.

“Requests for access are evaluated on a case-by-case basis and need to be commercially viable given the extensive investment Australia Post has made in its publicly owned network and infrastructure,” a spokesperson said.

Australia Post lost $189.7 million in the final six months of 2022 through its letters business, which CEO Paul Graham dismissed as its “community service obligation”.