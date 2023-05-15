Apple is preparing to launch the new M2 Macs, however, have already started testing on new M3 chips.

The company is still a few weeks away from the debut of the M2 chip Macs, but that hasn’t stopped the design of a follow-up.

Apple begun the testing of next generation Macs with M3 chips with third-party apps, ensuring compatibility with its software ecosystem.

The company has also revealed the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air, and Apple Silicon Mac Pro prior to the M2-based Macs.

Apple are trying to entice customers back to the lineup, and believe the M3 could help. The company’s Mac business suffered a 31% sales decline last quarter.

One version of the M3 chips has 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores and 36GB of memory. The main processor is made up of six high-performance cores that have been designed to handle the most intensive tasks, and six efficiency cores that were designed to kick in for operations that utilise less power.

This M3 chip is currently running in a future high-end MacBook Pro that uses that upcoming macOS 14.0, and is most likely the base-level version of the M3 chip.

Below is a comparison between M1 Pro, M2 Pro and M3 Pro.

M1 Pro (released October 2021):

Eight CPU cores (six high-performance cores/two power-efficient cores)

14 graphics cores

32GB of memory

M2 Pro (January 2023):

10 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/four power-efficient cores)

16 graphics cores

32GB of memory

M3 Pro (in testing):

12 CPU cores (six high-performance cores/six power-efficient cores)

18 graphics cores

36GB of memory

If this M3 chip currently in testing is the base-level, it means the increase in core counts will be the same as between the M1 Pro and M2 Pro. There would be two more power-efficient CPU cores and two more graphics cores. The memory will also jump by 4GB.

If the M3 Max is gaining a similar jump between the M2 Max and M1 Max, it would suggest the next high-end MacBook Pro would come with up to 14 CPU cores, and more than 40 graphics cores. It would also mean the M3 Ultra chip could come with 28 CPU cores, and over 80 graphics cores, which up from 64 cores on the M1 Ultra.

Apple will able to add this amount of cores due to the 3-nanometer manufacturing process, which Apple are switching to for the M3 chip line. It allows higher-density chips.

It is being speculated that the first Macs showcasing M3 chips will be released towards the end of the year or early next year.

The first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is set to arrive in a few weeks, with Apple currently working on M3-based iMacs, high and low-end MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs.