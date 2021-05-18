HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Epic Games Sues Mixed-Reality Glasses Company Nreal Over Its Name

Epic Games Sues Mixed-Reality Glasses Company Nreal Over Its Name

By | 18 May 2021
, ,

Never one to shy away from a lawsuit, Epic Games has files suit against mixed-reality glasses company Nreal over its rather-familiar name.

Epic claims Nreal “looks and sounds virtually identical” to Unreal, claiming it is “no coincidence.”

“Epic has ten registrations for ‘Unreal’ alone or in connection with another term for a wide range of goods and services including but not limited to software, video games, virtual worlds, and 3D visualizations, animations, and platforms,” according to the suit.

Nreal launched in South Korea last year, with plans to enter the American market this quarter.

Epic is seeking an injunction to force Nreal to withdraw its trademark application, plus unspecified damages.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google Calls For A Day In Apple Vs Epic Court
ACCC Weighs In On Epic/Apple Stoush
Apple Exec’s Under Fire Over over App Store Deemed “Illegal Monopoly” By Epic Lawyers
Epic Slams Apple’s “Walled Garden” In Antitrust Case
Have You Ever Felt You Are Being Screwed By Apple?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EufyCam Users Hit With Severe Privacy Breaches
Camera Connected Home Industry
/
May 18, 2021
/
Amazon To Make $9 Billion Offer For MGM
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 18, 2021
/
Cyberattacks Cost Businesses Tens Of Thousands Each Year
Cybersecurity
/
May 18, 2021
/
Acrobat Launches Zero-Day Patch
Adobe
/
May 18, 2021
/
UK Begins Huawei Rip-Out
China Ban Huawei Latest News
/
May 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EufyCam Users Hit With Severe Privacy Breaches
Camera Connected Home Industry
/
May 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In a troubling development, users of Anker’s EufyCam have been reporting they are able to gain access to strangers’ camera...
Read More