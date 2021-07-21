HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EOFY Spending Was Down As Lockdowns Hit Hard

By | 21 Jul 2021
End of financial year sales did nothing to stop a $600 million fall in spending, as various lockdowns impacted Australians.

Retail trade fell 1.8 per cent in June, compared to May, which saw $31.1 billion spent, the second-highest month on record.

Victorian trade took the biggest hit, falling 3.5 per cent, with NSW down 2 per cent and QLD under the national average, falling 1.5 per cent.

“Victoria saw restrictions from the start of the month, which were gradually eased from the 11th of June. New South Wales, in particular Greater Sydney, saw stay-at-home orders issued towards the end of the month,” ABS Director Ben James said.

“Other states and territories saw interrupted trade due to mini-lockdowns, as well as reduced mobility between states with the tightening of border restrictions.”

 

