HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Elon Musk Plans To Raise $1B For AI Startup

Elon Musk Plans To Raise $1B For AI Startup

By | 6 Dec 2023

Elon Musk has started raising as much as $1 billion through an equity offering for his AI startup xAI, in a play to ramp up efforts to catch rivals, Google and OpenAI.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission noted the startup has already raised $134.7 million.

The company said it’s “entered into a binding and enforceable agreement for the purchase and sale” of the remaining $865.3 million.

Musk is raising money valued between $4 billion and $10 billion, a source revealed. This is his first known fundraising round for xAI.

Last month, xAi released an early beta version of the Grok chatbot, which was modeled after ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ and integrated into X.

Musk has described Grok as “the best that currently exists.” He is yet to comment on the filing or his plans for the money.

He has also not disclosed specific outside investors, however previously noted investors “will own 25% of xAI.”

The filing lists Musk as the executive officer and director at xAI, while Jared Birchall is listed as its “corporate secretary.” Igor Babuschkin, formerly of Google-owned DeepMind, is leading xAI.

The $1 billion raise is part of a rapid ramp-up at xAI, which was rolled out in July, and the company is working closely with Musk’s other companies including Tesla and X (formerly Twitter).

Musk argued current chatbots showcase a left-wing bias, and he has adopted the need for “TruthGPT,” which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

The source revealed Musk plans to come to private markets for more money in January, and is expected to raise money for SpaceX and Boring Company next month.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft CoPilot Now Generally Available
YouTube’s Ad Blocker Crackdown Heats Up
Samsung Says Galaxy S24 Series Is AI Focused
X Could Lose $75M In Advertising Revenue
YouTube’s AI Tool Faces Backlash For “Robbing Human Spark”
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IRobot Deal Takes Another Twist As EU Takes A Stab At Amazon
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Retailers Turn To Discounting To Entice Aussies To Spend
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Older iPhones Get Charging Boost With iOS 17.2
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Haier Using Fisher & Paykel Brand To Drive Premium Appliance Growth
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Google Allegedly “Suppressed” Evidence Says Judge
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IRobot Deal Takes Another Twist As EU Takes A Stab At Amazon
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The proposed Amazon acquisition of struggling iRobot the manufacturer of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner has taken another twist, with...
Read More