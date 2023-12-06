HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Older iPhones Get Charging Boost With iOS 17.2

Older iPhones Get Charging Boost With iOS 17.2

By | 6 Dec 2023

When the iPhone 15 range was announced in September, Apple confirmed support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. The upcoming update, iOS 17.2 will provide support for magnetic charging, going back to the iPhone 13 and 14 models.

The news comes via the release notes for iOS 17.2, which also stated the main release should take place next week. They featured a short reference to the update saying “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models.”

The Qi2 standard adds support for magnetic charging, which was worked on by Apple and the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The company stated Apple “provided the basis for the new Qi2 standard building on its MagSafe technology.”

This means iPhone 13 and 14 users will be able to use universal Qi2 chargers. Currently, first generation Qi charges at a max of 7.5W, whereas Qi2 can charge at up to 15W.

Experts believe the iOS 17.2 update will launch early next week.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Discusses Mobile Store With Partners
Will Apple & Paramount+ Deal Hurt Netflix?
Latest Google Messages Update Brings Various New Features
Apple Issues ‘Zero-Day Alert’ For Users
ATO Win, Puts Tax Focus On CE & Appliance Brands Millions More Could Flow Into OZ
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IRobot Deal Takes Another Twist As EU Takes A Stab At Amazon
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Retailers Turn To Discounting To Entice Aussies To Spend
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Elon Musk Plans To Raise $1B For AI Startup
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Haier Using Fisher & Paykel Brand To Drive Premium Appliance Growth
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Google Allegedly “Suppressed” Evidence Says Judge
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IRobot Deal Takes Another Twist As EU Takes A Stab At Amazon
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The proposed Amazon acquisition of struggling iRobot the manufacturer of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner has taken another twist, with...
Read More