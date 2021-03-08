Eftpos has tossed its hat in the ring to become the first non-government accredited operator of a digital identity exchange in Australia, as it readies a role for itself to offer its connect-ID brokering system live in June.

The Australian-made electronic payments provider revealed new plans to accredit connect-ID under the trusted digital identity framework (TDIF) during a fintech inquiry hearing on Friday.

“I am pleased to let you know that yesterday we applied to the Digital Transformation Agency to become the first non-government accredited TDIF exchange in Australia,” CEO Stephen Benton said.

The TDIF is a series of policies and standards that underpin the Government’s national federated identity model, including the accreditation of government agencies and private sector organisations.

However only the Government’s exchange, operated by Services Australia, is currently accredited under TDIF, while the Australian Taxation Office and Australia Post are the only accredited identity providers.

Eftpos has been piloting connect-ID, with both Australia Post’s Digital iD and the Queensland Government’s credential since mid-2020 following an earlier proof-of-concept with 20 businesses.