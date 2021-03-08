A major flaw in Microsoft’s software has led to an aggressive hacking campaign likely sponsored by the Chinese government, the Bill Gates-owned company has warned.

Thousands of business and government agencies across the world which use a Microsoft email service have been left vulnerable to the sophisticated cyberattack.

Global reports suggest the attack has affected at least 30,000 Microsoft customers in the US.

The White House revealed in a statement that agencies had been compromised through a back-door, which was installed in Microsoft’s flagship email software program Exchange.

“This is an active threat,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

“Everyone running these servers – government, private sector, academia – needs to act now to patch them.”

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) advised companies using Microsoft Exchange to urgently patch any vulnerabilities.

“The ACSC is monitoring the situation and is able to provide assistance and advice as required,” an ACSC alert said.

It is unclear if the attack has impacted any government services in Australia.

The Australian government inked a cloud deal with Microsoft in 2019, while state governments widely use the company’ software in day-to-day operations.

Microsoft said this week that it had become “aware of several vulnerabilities in its server software” being exploited by alleged Chinese hackers.