HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tens Of Thousands, Microsoft Customers Under Attack

Tens Of Thousands, Microsoft Customers Under Attack

By | 8 Mar 2021
,

A major flaw in Microsoft’s software has led to an aggressive hacking campaign likely sponsored by the Chinese government, the Bill Gates-owned company has warned.

Thousands of business and government agencies across the world which use a Microsoft email service have been left vulnerable to the sophisticated cyberattack.

Global reports suggest the attack has affected at least 30,000 Microsoft customers in the US.

The White House revealed in a statement that agencies had been compromised through a back-door, which was installed in Microsoft’s flagship email software program Exchange.

“This is an active threat,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

“Everyone running these servers – government, private sector, academia – needs to act now to patch them.”

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) advised companies using Microsoft Exchange to urgently patch any vulnerabilities.

“The ACSC is monitoring the situation and is able to provide assistance and advice as required,” an ACSC alert said.

It is unclear if the attack has impacted any government services in Australia.

The Australian government inked a cloud deal with Microsoft in 2019, while state governments widely use the company’ software in day-to-day operations.

Microsoft said this week that it had become “aware of several vulnerabilities in its server software” being exploited by alleged Chinese hackers.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Wants To Make Personal Holograms For Remote Work & Socialising
Code Launched To Stem Fake News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Details Leaked
Tech Giants Sign Up To New Disinformation Code
New Microsoft Office 2021 Coming Soon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Facebook gives Australian Media Cold Shoulder, Victory May Be Premature
Latest News
/
March 8, 2021
/
Aldi Selling Sub-$400 Kitchen Appliances This Week
Aldi Latest News
/
March 8, 2021
/
Samsung Unveils New Rugged Smartphone
Latest News Samsung
/
March 8, 2021
/
Alexa Expands On Xbox
Amazon Alexa Latest News Xbox
/
March 8, 2021
/
Samsung Tipped To Launch Galaxy Watch 4 Soon
Latest News Samsung
/
March 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Facebook gives Australian Media Cold Shoulder, Victory May Be Premature
Latest News
/
March 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Last month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg granted concessions to Mark Zuckerberg on the federal government’s media bargaining code that helped restore...
Read More