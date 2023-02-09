Apple is reportedly testing out its Pay Later feature for Apple Wallet on its own staff after Tim Cook’s announcement last week that it will launch soon.

The company has expanded the testing phase to its 80,000 US retail employees after testing it internally.

Pay Later, announced by the iPhone giant at WWDC 2022, enables you to break purchase payments made through Apple Pay down into four interest-free instalments spread over six weeks. Essentially, this is Apple’s ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme.

Like any of Apple’s other services, Pay Later is expected to be exclusive to US at first.

Apple Pay itself was announced way back in 2014 alongside the iPhone 6, but an international rollout didn’t commence until 2015. Pay Later shows Apple’s ongoing commitment to expanding the mobile payment space.