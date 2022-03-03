EA hit Twitter to announce they are removing multiple Russian teams from FIFA and NHL, two of the gaming world’s biggest sports franchises, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The gaming giant are deleting the Russian National football team as well as Russian football clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA online.

They also posted that, “Following the IIHF’s suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing those teams from NHL 22 in the coming weeks.”

This is the first move from a major gaming company, with EA saying they stand “with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace.”

Several small studios inside Ukraine and nations surrounding the besieged country have also spoken out about Russia’s invasion, with some donating money to Ukraine and others asking fans to send money to Ukraine’s armed forces.