Much like the toilet paper rush in the early days of the pandemic, Russians were flooding stores to snap up the last remaining Apple products in the country, after the tech gaint announced it has halted sales and shipping of its products to the country.

Within hours, retailers had jacked the prices of every single Apple product by thousands of dollars.

Russian e-commerce site Yandex was charging A$7,127 (562,000 rubles) for a 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, A$2,000 for a 64GB iPad, and A$2,050 for an iPhone 13.

Even a four-pack of AirTags was going for A$300 – double the RRP.

“As a company, we are taking additional actions as well,” CEO Tim Cook wrote in an internal memo to employees.

“We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking.”