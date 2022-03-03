HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Russians Paying $7K For Macbooks Hours After Apple Ban

Russians Paying $7K For Macbooks Hours After Apple Ban

By | 3 Mar 2022
,

Much like the toilet paper rush in the early days of the pandemic, Russians were flooding stores to snap up the last remaining Apple products in the country, after the tech gaint announced it has halted sales and shipping of its products to the country.

Within hours, retailers had jacked the prices of every single Apple product by thousands of dollars.

Russian e-commerce site Yandex was charging A$7,127 (562,000 rubles) for a 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, A$2,000 for a 64GB iPad, and A$2,050 for an iPhone 13.

Even a four-pack of AirTags was going for A$300 – double the RRP.

“As a company, we are taking additional actions as well,” CEO Tim Cook wrote in an internal memo to employees.

“We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking.”

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Read Tim Cook’s Email To Apple Employees On Ukraine
Anonymous Hackers Take Down 300+ Kremlin Websites
Tim Cook Might Not Get His $99M Pay Packet
Did Google Pay Apple Billions To Stay Out Of Search Engines?
Apple Becomes First $3 Trillion Company
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Only 20% Of PC Users Updated To Windows 11
Latest News Microsoft
/
March 3, 2022
/
Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800: World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Product
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Apple Event Confirmed For Next Week
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon has announced it plans to close all 68 of its physical stores across the US and UK. It currently...
Read More