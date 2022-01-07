HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
E3 2022 Will Be An Online-Only Event

By | 7 Jan 2022

The Electronic Entertainment Expo will be held as an online event for the second consecutive year, due to the ever-growing Omicron COVID-19 pandemic.

The Entertainment Software Association shared the unfortunately news in an official statement.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding covid-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the ESA writes.

“We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

The 2020 event was cancelled, before E3 moved to a fully digital event last year.



