CD sales have increased for the first time in 17 years, according to US industry bible Billboard.

The figures are for the US market only, but the trends that led to the increase could be seen in other markets, such as Australia and the UK.

Tracking company MRC Data reports that compact disc sales reached 40.59 million in 2021, a jump of 1.1 per cent from 2020.

The top selling CD was Adele’s 30 album, which shifts 898,000 units – an amazing result given it was only released on November 19.

Taylor Swift was responsible for the second and third place CDs, with her re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red, which moved 263,000 and 237,000 copies respectively.

Swift’s Evermore album also moved 213,000 units.