E-Bike Sales At Bicyclesonline.com.au Surge 310%

E-bike sales at Australia’s largest online bike retailer, BicyclesOnline.com.au, have surged by 310% this month. This comes as a study by Oxford-based Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS) finds that e-bikes could offer the safest and most sustainable way to get employees back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bicycles Online Founder James Van Rooyen said that e-bikes have been flying off the shelves as commuters try to find an alternative to public transport, which is already reaching capacity during peak periods when physical distancing rules are taken into account.

“Due to electrical assistance, it’s easy to cover up to a 50km commute and you can arrive at the office fresh and ready to start the day,” Rooyen said. “Our beautiful weather really makes this a good option and on the commute home, if people want to do a work out, they can dial down the electrical assistance and use pedal power.”

While the Council of Sydney and Council of Melbourne have moved to rapidly install temporary cycle paths to support more commuters riding to work, e-bikes had already increased substantially before this change. Paris, London, Brussels and Milan have also introduced more cycle paths in the wake of COVID-19.

With gyms closed and many other sports cancelled, Australians have sought out new ways of keeping fit during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We’ve already seen a mass uptick in bikes sales during lockdown as people looked to rediscovering biking for fun, now we are seeing a second wave of people wanting them for their daily commute with a 225% increase in sales in commuter bikes and a 310% increase in e-bike sales,” Rooyen said. “We’re now selling more than 3000 complete bikes per month.”

On top of avoiding public transport crowds and providing a form of exercise, e-bikes also offer other benefits. Northern Beaches Real Estate Agent Adam Moore, who rides his e-bike for both work and leisure almost daily, said: “When you take Sydney traffic, parking and public transport into account, for us, e-bikes are the only way to get around. They’re the primary mode of transport for my family and pretty much negate the need for a car.”