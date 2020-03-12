HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Don’t Catch Coronavirus From Your Dirty Phone

By | 12 Mar 2020
homemedics phone sanitiser

Leading health and fitness company Homedics is set to launch two new products to protect consumers from COVID-19.

Their UV-CLEAN phone sanitiser and portable sanitiser bag are tipped to be ranged at JB Hi-Fi shortly (at the moment they are not yet available in Australia).

The sterilising UV-C technology can kill up to 99.9% of the bacteria on your smartphone.

The company claims your phone is often 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. They said that if your phone isn’t clean your hands won’t be either.

Their UV clean sanitiser tech has been described as ideal for on-the-go people. The products are easy to use, with phones cleaned in under 60 seconds. Homemedics sanitizer bag

 

