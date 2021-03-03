Doing the right thing appears to not be in the management handbook at Harvey Norman, nor is doing the right thing for younge Australians who are going to have to pay back the billions in COVID-19 handouts.

Recently Harvey Norman Chairman Gerry Harvey gave the Federal Government the two-finger salute, by indicating that he is not going to pay millions in JobKeeper payments back after reporting record profits and revenues.

Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood says it’s ‘not a great look’ for companies such as Harvey Norman to report record profits and pocket JobKeeper.

Described as ‘grotesque’ by the Australian Financial Review, it now appears that management at the big retailer are quite happy leaving millions in debt for future Australians with Chairman and founder Gerry Harvey claiming he’ll repay JobKeeper through higher taxes.

This is the big retailer who seems to thrive from controversy.

In the past management have had to hose down sexual assault allegations fight the ACCC over warranty claims resulting in big fines and handle coke issues with senior executives who ended up being fired.

Female staff wrote to ChannelNews last year and later contacted us claiming that the working environment at the big retailers is still a “boys club” despite Katie Page the wife of Chairman Gerry Harvey campaigning for female equality.

Management have also had to handle issues involving drug use and supplier intimidation.

One executive was sacked after he was charged for coke related possession while on a vendor trip.

The same executive was also seen as a “combative” individual with complaints being made to Harvey Norman Director David Ackery in the past by suppliers over the behaviour of the individual.

Now the business is trying to hose down issues relating to JobKeeper payments.

Last week Gerry Harvey told 3AW’s Tom Elliott that “I’m sort of sick of talking about JobKeeper a bit”.

He then went on claiming “I think it all depends on the business and where the JobKeeper money went,” continued the exasperated billionaire who appears to have dug himself into a massive hole especially when he appeared on 60 Minutes at the start of COVID-19 ridiculing the public’s fear of COVID-19.

He also bragged about the coronavirus pandemic as being good for his business, he tipped massive sales figures for freezers and air purifiers as proof and what he predicted eventuated for Harvey Norman with the money rolling in at the big retailer these statements resulted in him being described as a “heartless, greedy old bastard” a description that is again coming into play after his refusal to repay millions in JobKeeper payments.

ChannelNews has asked the ATO as to whether they will be conducting an audit of the big retailer or asking him to repay money handed out by the Federal Government.

During his 3AW interview he said referring to JobKeeper payments he said “I think it’s $3.6 million or something, and that went to areas of our business that were suffering at the time. It’s not as if it went to Harvey Norman regular shops, like, that didn’t happen”.

Jo Aston writing in the Australian Financial Review said ‘Like, yeah it did. That’s exactly what happened. Between March and September, Harvey Norman’s “non-franchised retail and wholesale operations” received $6 million of JobKeeper. That includes internal businesses whose sole purpose is to make those regular Harvey Norman shops run.

ChannelNews was also able to reveal that the business got $12M out of the New Zealand Government, a fee that has not been paid back despite Harvey Norman NZ sales increasing to NZ$637.66 million up 19.4% from NZ$533.83 million in 1H20.

Offshore profitability at Harvey Norman overseas stores increased by $56.46 million, or 69.1%, to $138.15 million during 1H21, representing 21.5% of total consolidated profit.

We also know that Harvey Norman’s franchisees – whose bank accounts, Harvey Norman sweeps daily – received $7.6 million of JobKeeper to June 30.

The AFR estimated that Harvey Norman received around $14.5 million between March and September.

They claimed that at $750 per week for 26 weeks, that is 750 franchise employees – as in, the workers in regular Harvey Norman shops – having their wages paid by the taxpayer throughout the best operating conditions the company’s ever seen. In the first 14 weeks they received JobKeeper (from April 1 to June 30), those franchisees experienced sales growth of 30 per cent!

We have not asked Harvey Norman to Comment because when we have in the past they have failed to respond.

The Sydney Morning Herald claimed that one has to wonder how Harvey Norman even qualified for JobKeeper, which required an actual or forecast revenue downturn in March 2020.

That very month was when Gerry appalled the nation by fronting 60 Minutes and calling COVID-19 “an opportunity”.

It was it was called JobKeeper handouts, big profits massive rise in revenue and a reduction in rent for several Harvey Norman franchisees.