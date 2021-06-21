HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > DMCA Takedown Notice Confirms Windows 11 Leak Is Real

DMCA Takedown Notice Confirms Windows 11 Leak Is Real

By | 21 Jun 2021
A takedown notice issued by Microsoft against Indian tech site Beebom.com confirms that the leaked version of Windows 11 is, indeed, the real deal.

It also confirms that the operating system will be named Windows 11.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notice was filed on June 17, and contains the following:

“Beebom.com’s article is distributing Windows 11 ISO(copyrighted to Microsoft). Please remove their article from the search. It is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11.”

That confirms this is the actual ISO, as copyrighted by Microsoft. Whether it is the complete version is unknown.

At any rate, we’ll find out Friday morning, when the ‘What’s Next For Windows’ event tells us exactly that.

