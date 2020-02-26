Disney + Wobbles, Lack Of Adult Content A Problem

It hit the market with a bang and mums loved it, now Disney + is waning due to a lock of adult programs.

Currently the bulk of Disney’s original streaming programs available in Australia focus on children, including a live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” and “Marvel Hero Project,” a show that capitalizes on Disney’s Marvel brand by making inspirational kids into superheroes with their own commemorative comics.

The service which is packed with kids shows is losing steam after taking on Netflix and Foxtel late last year.

The Company which hit 10 million subscribers in the USA within days with their Micky Mouse kids movies and its marquee Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian” is now struggling to take on arch rival Netflix.

Some analysts claim their subscription honeymoon is over with kids having worked their way through the content over the holiday period and parents now asking, ‘Where is my content’.

Wall Street researchers are predicting that Disney’s early success is waning, in part because anyone who wanted the service wasted no time signing up for it — leaving little room for growth.

Adding to the problem is a dearth of original programming for adults to watch after they’ve binged on “The Mandalorian,” the Disney+ action series that spawned internet sensation “Baby Yoda,”.

Disney is hoping to hit 40 million subscribers less than a third of the 167 million worldwide subscribers, including over 61 million in the US, that Netflix has.

“Disney+ has probably already achieved its peak absolute net adds in the first quarter of its existence,” Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger said in a recent research report.

“In other words, there will probably never be another year where Disney+ adds as many subscribers as it did in the first year, or frankly in its first quarter.”

Disney will need to spend more on exclusive Disney+ content to attract new consumers and retain current ones, Greenfield said.

The streaming service dropped $1 billion on content in 2019, and said it expects that number to rise to $2.5 billion by 2024. N

Netflix, by contrast, spent $15 billion on content in 2019.