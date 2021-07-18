HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 18 Jul 2021
Despite CE retailers doing it tough with COVID lock downs in both Victoria and NSW, US sound Company Bose has decided to compete head on with their retail partners including JB Hi Fi and David by selling products direct and then undercutting them on price in some cases by up to $70.

The US Company has lifted their direct sell marketing during COVID lockdowns joining the likes of Sonos and Sony who is now offing on their direct sell web site to price match their retail partners.
Sonos is also moving to cut out their retail partners by spruiking people who have bought one speaker at a retail partner to buy their next speaker direct from the Sonos web site.

A visit to the Bose web site reveals the Bose SoundLink network speaker being retailed for $129, $70 cheaper than at JB Hi Fi where the price is $199.

At David Jones, the Bose sunglasses with built in audio is selling for $299 while Bose have the same sunglasses on their own web site for $249. Myer is dumping the poor selling glasses for $199.

And as for their Bose SoundLink headphones the price on the Bose site is $274 Vs $326 at JB Hi Fi.

In the past Bose have taken successful products off specialist audio resellers and then listed them on their own web site despite the products being used by retailers to attract consumers to stores.
Bose has not commented for this story.

 

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
