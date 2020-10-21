Ex Dick Smith CEO Nick Abboud yesterday admitted in a NSW Supreme Court hearing to having suppliers inflate the price of private label stock to claim O&A rebates.

In the hearing, Abboud was asked if the practice at Dick Smith was to have the suppliers of Dick Smith and Move-branded house products hike the unit price and then rebate back the difference as O&A, to which he responded in the affirmative.

Barristers confronted Abboud with accusations that this meant the prices and rebates were “wholly artificial” – meaning Dick Smith never paid any additional price for the stock, and the suppliers never paid any money back to Dick Smith – which he denied. According to Abboud, the rebates were booked to marketing, including fixturing, in-store space, and advertising, which he said enabled the company to sell more stock and the supplier to ship more.

The hearing continues today at https://epiq.events.corrivium.live/dick-smith, with Abboud returning to the dock.

Abboud this morning was shown an email from Chris Borg regarding orders from Tianjin Zhengfa, a private label supplier, and again admitted to booking orders for house branded stock to claim O&A rebates on inflated prices.

In another email regarding Tianjin, a 60% price inflation was noted as being made under Abboud’s instruction.

Abboud again claimed big investments into marketing, including catalogues and online. He denied being aware of the specific percentage of the price inflation, but said he did know that uplifts were occurring on some Tianjin stock.

The court was shown an email from Tomer Bar-Ami (who Abboud several times yesterday referred to as “Barmy Ami”) regarding a $1.7 million over-spend on stock in addition to $15 million he had released.

In a December 2014 email, Abboud directed Rodney Orrock and head of marketing Neil Merola to obtain $2 million in O&A rebates over the following week. He told the court he could not remember what the plan was to obtain them, but noted that it was over the busy Christmas period and that marketing and promotions needed support. Barristers pointed out that marketing for December had already been booked at the time of the email.

In a January 2015 email from Michael Potts in the wake of the Martin Place siege, stock was noted as closing at $96 million higher than forecast in October 2014.

Abboud denied he was aware of a connection between buying to obtain O&A and overstocking at that time. He pointed out that the Lindt Cafe siege caused a large drop in sales over December of 2014.

Barristers pointed out that peak debt was projected at $140m in February and March 2015, another problem for the company. Abboud said this was only an assumption, which was not borne out. He admitted that Dick Smith did not have facilities for $140m in debt, and said there was a period that Westpac was supporting the company.

Another problem, said barristers, was that DSE was overstocked in a number of categories at that time, including all categories in Home Solutions, which were overstocked at more than 100%.

Abboud acknowledged the overstock, but said there were public holidays over the four-week period described on which there were no trading. He also said there was a decline in digital camera phones due to improved smartphone cameras, among other items. He also said those categories were less than 7-8 per cent of overall stock at the time and that Dick Smith could manage it.

“You’re going to have some wins and some areas where they weren’t successful,” he said.

Barristers pointed out that Dick Smith did trade on public holidays and that Christmas was its busiest period, to which Abboud responded that public holiday trading was limited.

