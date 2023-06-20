Department store chain David Jones has replaced its chief financial officer just six months after changing hands.

David Jones has appointed Clint May as its new CFO, poaching him from Spotlight Group, where is he currently the group chief financial officer, board member and non-executive board member of several subsidiary holdings.

Spotlight Group owns Anaconda, Mountain Designs, and Harris Scarfe.

May will start on October 2, and replaces Kathy Karabatsas, who resigned after helping steer the financial turnaround and sale of the department store.

“Ms Karabatsas has decided to take a well-earned break after this pivotal role in the company’s transformation, including the ownership transition to Anchorage Capital Partners, before embarking on a new career journey,” a statement from David Jones said.

David Jones chief executive Scott Fyfe added: “We have been so fortunate to benefit from her transformational experience and strong technical expertise, which have delivered proven results to our business – setting us in great stead for the future.

“We wish Kathy all the best for her future endeavours.

“I’m thrilled Clint May will be joining us as CFO. Clint is a fantastic fit for David Jones, with a long history of leading and delivering business outcomes for major companies, and a deep integration into the retail sector.

“In his role as Spotlight Group CFO, Clint manages the group’s finances across its investments in a diverse set of businesses.

“We are thrilled to have Clint coming on board and are looking forward to benefiting from his commercial expertise as David Jones cements its position as Australia’s leading omnichannel retailer.”