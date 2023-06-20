HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jun 2023

The first projector ever made for Xbox has been revealed by ViewSonic, the X2-4K Certified Gaming Projector, and even has Microsoft’s seal of approval.

Now it is a US-exclusive beamer but has been designed to be paired alongside the Xbox Series X and the Series S, although it does seem to be missing a feature.

Accepted through the “Designed by Xbox” stamp that is strictly reserved for third party partner accessories such as remotes and headsets, this 4K projector comes with a gaming slant.

ViewSonic claims to have worked directly with Microsoft’s Xbox team to test the projector over 60 times.

This projector only comes equipped with HDMI 2.0 connectors, being able to output at 1440p (Quad HD) at 120Hz, or 4K 60Hz.

ViewSonic claims the projector can adapt picture settings to suit the content that is being displayed along with “Xbox exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations.” Also claiming 4.2ms Ultra-Fast input and the option to simulate 240Hz refresh rate with advanced settings, maxing the resolution to 1080p.

It comes equipped with an LED light source that can produce 2900 lumens, and is claimed to have a 30,000 hour lifespan. It is compatible with HDR and HLG and ViewSonic says the built-in Harman Kardon speakers can offer theatre-level sound.

It is apparently able to project an image up to 120 inches, allowing the games to feel cinematic, and is expected to have an easy setup with comprehensive keystone and four corner adjustment features, along with auto keystone features.

It is priced at $1,600 USD (approx. $2340 AUD or £1250).



