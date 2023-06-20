Creative Technology have introduced the new Sound Blaster Katana SE Soundbar, equipped with versatile connectivity and has been claimed to be perfect for gamers, movie lovers and music enthusiasts, all without taking up much space.

It features a bi-amplified four driver system and the multi-core DSP from Creative, designed for providing room-filling sound without the need for an external subwoofer.

The speaker comes with 0.75 inch fabric dome tweeter and dual up firing 3 inch mid-bass driver.

Equipped with a Dolby Audio decoder, the Sound Blaster Katana SE allows users to recreate a cinematic experience with their home, and incorporates Super X-Fi technology which allows users to experience immersive headphone audio.

The SXFI Battle Mode and Scout Mode can be activated for gamers to gain a competitive advantage in First-Person Shooter (FPS) games. They can pinpoint the location of an enemy using enhanced in-battle audio cues and sound detection.

It can be paired alongside the Creative app (iOS and Android) so it can be personalise using the Acoustic Engine suite and RGB illumination modes.

These can then be saved as profiles on the app or the remote control buttons, with different users able to set their preferred sound and lighting configurations.

It can also be mounted on a wall, freeing up desk and shelf space, and can function as an audio hub equipped with several connectivity options including USB, HDMI ARC, optical port, headphone jack, and Bluetooth.

It can work alongside the PS5, PS4, Xbox series console, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PCs, Macs and smartphones, can features a built-in beamforming microphone, where users can hop on calls directly from the soundbar, or join a video conference.

Specifications

Total System Power Output : Up to 90W RMS, Peak Power: 180W

: Up to 90W RMS, Peak Power: 180W Frequency Response: 55–20,000 Hz

55–20,000 Hz Input Connections : HDMI ARC, USB-in, Optical-in (TOSLINK), Aux-in, DC-in

: HDMI ARC, USB-in, Optical-in (TOSLINK), Aux-in, DC-in Output Connections : Headphone, SXFI

: Headphone, SXFI Bluetooth® Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Bluetooth Profiles : A2DP.AVRCP

: A2DP.AVRCP Bluetooth Codec : SBC

: SBC Dimensions : 650 x 109 x 78 mm / 25.6 x 4.3 x 3.1 inches

: 650 x 109 x 78 mm / 25.6 x 4.3 x 3.1 inches Weight: 2.67 kg / 5.90 lbs

System Requirements

Here are the ways that users can access audio with the Katana SE.

Analogue Audio (Stereo): Devices that support a 3.5mm stereo-to-stereo connection.

Devices that support a 3.5mm stereo-to-stereo connection. Wireless Audio Streaming (Stereo) : Compatible Bluetooth devices that support the Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP)

: Compatible Bluetooth devices that support the Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP) Wireless Audio Control : Compatible Bluetooth devices that support the Bluetooth Remote Control (AVRCP)

: Compatible Bluetooth devices that support the Bluetooth Remote Control (AVRCP) For 5.1 Surround Audio Playback over USB : Windows PC, Mac OS, PS4, PS5

: Windows PC, Mac OS, PS4, PS5 For Dolby Audio 5.1 Audio Playback : Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital) source connected to Optical-in or HDMI-ARC

: Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital) source connected to Optical-in or HDMI-ARC For USB Audio and High-Res Audio 24-bit 96kHz Playback : Windows PC, Mac OS via USB Connection

: Windows PC, Mac OS via USB Connection For Headphone Out : Supports 3.5mm headset 4 pole output with mic

: Supports 3.5mm headset 4 pole output with mic For SXFI Out : SXFI Theatre Headphone

: SXFI Theatre Headphone For Creative App: Microsoft® Windows® 10 32-bit or 64-bit, USB 2.0/3.0 port, iOS 11.0 or later, Android 7.0 and above

Package Contents

1 x Sound Blaster Katana SE

1 x Remote Control (batteries not included)

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Mains Cables

1 x TOSLINK Optical Cable

1 x USB-C to USB-A Cable

1 x Quick Start Guide

2 x Wall Mount Brackets

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster Katana SE costs $509.95 AUD available at Creative.com