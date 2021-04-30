Clubhouse’s phenomenal rise has prompted a slew of imitators to jump in on the live streaming audio craze (which older readers may know as ‘radio’).

Spotify recently bought one of these Clubhouse clones, Locker Room, and has announced it will be rebranded to Spotify Greenroom. CEO Daniel Ek made the announcement on Spotify’s ‘For The Record’ podcast.

“Just like Stories with video, where every major platform has them as one way for its audience to communicate with each other, I see live audio similarly,” he explained. “I expect all the platforms to have it.”

As Ek noted, every company will be jostling for this space, but he believes the numerous podcast talent acquisitions he has made over the past few years will set Greenroom apart. He may just a point. Recently, Spotify have bought Bill Simmons’ Ringer podcast network, The Joe Rogan Show (the most listened-to podcast on Earth), Gimlet Media, Parcast, and signed up Bruce Springsteen, President Barack Obama, and Archwell Media – Harry and Meghan’s company. That’s a pretty impressive lineup, no matter which way you look at it.

With a 365 million-strong userbase to boot, Spotify are starting this race with a substantial lead.