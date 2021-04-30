HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Daniel Ek Announced Spotify’s Live Audio Clubhouse Competitor, And Outlines His Plans

Daniel Ek Announced Spotify’s Live Audio Clubhouse Competitor, And Outlines His Plans

By | 30 Apr 2021
, ,

Clubhouse’s phenomenal rise has prompted a slew of imitators to jump in on the live streaming audio craze (which older readers may know as ‘radio’).

Spotify recently bought one of these Clubhouse clones, Locker Room, and has announced it will be rebranded to Spotify Greenroom. CEO Daniel Ek made the announcement on Spotify’s ‘For The Record’ podcast.

“Just like Stories with video, where every major platform has them as one way for its audience to communicate with each other, I see live audio similarly,” he explained. “I expect all the platforms to have it.”

As Ek noted, every company will be jostling for this space, but he believes the numerous podcast talent acquisitions he has made over the past few years will set Greenroom apart. He may just a point.
Recently, Spotify have bought Bill Simmons’ Ringer podcast network, The Joe Rogan Show (the most listened-to podcast on Earth), Gimlet Media, Parcast, and signed up Bruce Springsteen, President Barack Obama, and Archwell Media – Harry and Meghan’s company.
That’s a pretty impressive lineup, no matter which way you look at it.

With a 365 million-strong userbase to boot, Spotify are starting this race with a substantial lead.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Twitter’s ‘Super Follow’ Lets You Charge Money For Tweets
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Clive’s Not Gonna Take It: Palmer Fined $1.5 Million For Unauthorised Use Of Twisted Sister Song
Industry Latest News
/
April 30, 2021
/
China’s Smartphone Market Records First Growth In Four Years
Latest News
/
April 30, 2021
/
Google Look To Slow Zoom By Pre-Installing Meet and Chat On Chrome Devices
Communication Google Industry
/
April 30, 2021
/
Texas Power and Water Outages Cost Samsung Over $347 Million
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
April 30, 2021
/
Samsung Trademarks ‘S-Foldable’
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
April 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Clive’s Not Gonna Take It: Palmer Fined $1.5 Million For Unauthorised Use Of Twisted Sister Song
Industry Latest News
/
April 30, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Clive Palmer has been ordered to pay UK rockers Twisted Sister and Universal Music Publishing Group $1.5 million for his...
Read More