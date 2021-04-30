The massive annual online shopping event will this year fall some time in June, Amazon has just confirmed.

The ecommerce event usually happens in July each year, and in 2020 all bets were off with the event being delayed until as late as October due to pandemic circumstances. But things are back on track for shopping for Amazon bargains this year – so much so, they’re even a little early.

Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky confirmed the event month during the company’s Q1 earnings call, and he explained that Amazon Prime Day was being held earlier for 2021 out of concern for transportation slowdowns in July and also potentially clashing with the Olympics in Q3 2021.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales are where shoppers go to snag big deals on laptops, cameras, smart home devices and much more. One catch though – to score Prime Day deals, you need to be a Prime member.

The shopping event started in the US in 2015 and only arrived in Australia a few years later. We’ve now had three of the events in Oz, and within that time, Amazon has managed to get a huge Prime following here, with the Prime Day sale continuing to grow.