D-Link has released its first product made with PCR plastics: the Aquila Pro AI M30 AX3000.

The dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 is the first router to use the sustainable plastic in its design, and was first announced by D-Link in March.

The M30 boasts up to 3000 Mbps speed, one Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, an additional dedicated 5GHz antenna design, and AI Mesh Optimiser and AI Traffic Optimiser technology, which is “designed to optimise wireless network performance to ensure a stable connection throughout the home”, according to the company.

“D-Link has been dedicated to environmental protection through its “D-Link Green” project since 2007,” explains CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation.

“This project focuses on the 3Rs (Recycle, Reuse, Reduce) and incorporates measures such as restricted or limited substance management, energy-efficient product development, easy disassembly for recycling and reuse, and reduced packaging to minimise the negative environmental impact of products at every stage of their lifecycle.

“We later launched the “D-Link Green Pack” project in 2022, aiming to achieve environmental sustainability through eco-friendly materials, plastic-free packaging, and optimal material volume. Overcoming technical challenges, we successfully released our first product with a casing made from post-consumer recycled plastics, marking a crucial step towards environmental sustainability”.

The router will be available by the end of the month.