HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Creepy Chinese Kissing Device Has Silicon Lips, No Tongue

Creepy Chinese Kissing Device Has Silicon Lips, No Tongue

By | 28 Feb 2023

A Chinese virtual kissing device that lets long-distance lovers smooch using an app and silicon lips is dividing the internet, with many praising its ability to keep lovers in touch, while others say it’s just plain creepy.

Designed by a Chinese tech inventor who broke up with his long-distance lover after seven years, reports say the Remote Kiss lips use sensors to simulate the movement, heat and pressure of a lover’s lips, providing a real-life kissing experience.

The device is activated through an app and retails for around $56 through Chinese online shopping platform Taobao, who are selling more than 100 a month.

Customer reviews range from supportive to concerned, with one user saying, “Thank you, technology,” while another took to Twitter to say, “It convinced me again that having a long-distance relationship is a pretty bad idea.”

The device is designed so it can only operate when both parties consent. It activates when paired with one kiss sender and receiver simultaneously, so unwanted kisses can’t be sent to people who don’t want them.

“What’s next to do remotely?” another Twitter asks, with someone replying, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Being the internet, another got straight to the obvious, saying, “This is for wieners.”

Still, other commentors were more practical, with one saying, “It is a genius device, but where’s the tongue?”



About Post Author
, , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:Boost Mobile Granted Expedited Hearing Against Optus By Federsal Court
Latest News
/
February 28, 2023
/
Harvey Norman Franchisees Walloped, Optus Cyber Attack A Problem
Latest News
/
February 28, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Yes, Boost Mobile Seeks Injunction Against Optus In Federal Court
Latest News
/
February 28, 2023
/
OZ Retail Sales Rebound By 1.9% In January
Latest News
/
February 28, 2023
/
Google Fast Pair Coming To Chromebook “Soon”
Latest News
/
February 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:Boost Mobile Granted Expedited Hearing Against Optus By Federsal Court
Latest News
/
February 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Boost Tel the owners of Boost Mobile has been granted a hearing by the Federal Court in March, after they...
Read More