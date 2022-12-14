HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Class Action Lawyers Target Medibank

Class Action Lawyers Target Medibank

By | 14 Dec 2022

Medibank said it has been notified by class action lawyers Maurice Blackburn that it has lodged a representative complaint with the Office of the Australian Information Commission.

Medibank has not yet been contacted by the OAIC in relation to the complaint.

“The complaint includes allegations that Medibank has breached the Australian Privacy Principles and seeks compensation for individuals whose personal information was exposed as a consequence of the cybercrime,” Medibank’s Senior Executive External Affairs Emily Ritchie confirmed.

The complaint is related to the country’s largest data breach, in which information from close to 10 million Australians was stolen, held for ransom, and then published on the dark web.

“Medibank continues to support its customers from the impact of this crime through our previously announced Cyber Response Support Program which includes mental health and wellbeing support, identity protection and financial hardship measures.

“As previously announced, Medibank will continue to cooperate with the OAIC and its ongoing investigation.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Medibank Shutting All Branches, Going Offline, In Security Overhaul
Medibank Hackers Release All Stolen Data
WhatsApp Hacked 7.3M OZ Users Exposed, As AG Dreyfus Delivers New Big Fine Cyber Bill
Medibank Hacker Blog Disappears, Might Return: Expert
Bunnings Tops YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Marketing Boss Quits, Joins Seven
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
COMMENT:Is David Ackery Set To Retire As Harvey Norman Battle Stock Issues
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
Musk No Longer World’s Richest Man
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
TPG Hit With Security Breach, Shares Drop
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
Audeze Reveals New Gaming Headset
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Marketing Boss Quits, Joins Seven
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Seven West has poached Optus’ chief marketing officer Melissa Hopkins, who will join the network as its chief marketing and...
Read More