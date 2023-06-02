HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chord Unveils New Stereo Power Amplifier

Chord Unveils New Stereo Power Amplifier

By | 2 Jun 2023

Chord Electronics have unveiled a new stereo power amplifier, the BerTTi, which has been derived from the higher end ULTIMA range.

It is a fully balanced stereo power amplifier, and will be replacing the five star Chord TToby. This new version claims 75W of output per channel into 8ohms.

It features the latest dual-feed-forward error-correction topology, and has been claimed to monitor and immediately correct signals before the output stage.

John Franks, Chord CEO and Founder has said, “BerTTi utilises our ULTIMA technology which continuously monitors the electrical and thermal performance parameters for each of the MOSFET power devices. This… adds an extra layer of control in the power components’ topology that lowers all distortion modes…. BerTTi can drive loudspeakers, from bookshelf types to the hardest-to-drive floorstanders, without difficulty.”

The new model is also equipped with both XLR balanced and unbalanced RCA analogue inputs and one set of speaker terminals. There are two modified power supplies and an additional auxiliary power rail in the front.

With a compact aluminum chassis that remains the same, and a new front panel, it’s available in either Jett Black or Argent Silver.

The Chord BerTTi is expected to arrive around September this year, but it can be pre-ordered for £3995, with US and AUS prices still pending.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Issue Of SoundMag All The Latest In Premium Audio
EXCLUSIVE: Serious Questions Raised About Advanced Audio Sale & Executives Shareholdings
Is Chord Electronic Hugo M The World’s Most Advanced Digital Audio Scaler?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Swann Slashes Security Pricing
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Australia Post To Increase Parcel Delivery Prices
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Amazon’s Roomba Takeover Facing Major Hurdles
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Ecovacs Expands Deebot Vacuum Line With Mop Feature
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Meta Unveils New Virtual Reality Device Prior To Apple’s Headset Launch
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Swann Slashes Security Pricing
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Swann has cut the pricing for a number of its best security products as part of the company’s mid-year sales....
Read More