Chip Giants See Revenue Surge

By | 3 Jun 2021
Market research firm TrendForce says the world’s 10 biggest chip manufacturing companies saw revenues surge to a record high in Q1 2021. TrendForce found the combined quarterly total revenue of the chipmakers rose to a record US$22.75 billion in the period.

The revenue surge reflects the current chip shortage which has engulfed industries across the world as they moved to more innovative technologies during the pandemic.

Around 57 percent of the world’s chip foundry revenues in the last quarter were generated by one Taiwanese chipmaker, TSMC, which saw its Q1 revenue climb to $12.9 billion, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

