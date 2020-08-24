HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 24 Aug 2020
ChannelNews is Australia’s #1 consumer technology and appliance website for sellers and buyers of both appliances and consumer technology.

During COVID-19 we have witnessed growth having outperformed several of our competitors including EFTM.com, GoodGearguide.com.au, Gadgetguy.com.au, Applianceretailer.com.au and the likes of techguide.com.au according to analytics website, SEMrush.

In fact, Channelnews.com.au has outperformed all of these sites including the likes of ausdroid.net for the first six months of 2020.  

In a direct comparison of appliance retailer Vs ChannelNews research revealed that on occasions ChannelNews got in a day what Appliance Retailer gets in a month with the majority of ChannelNews traffic coming direct Vs search.

This is because the ChannelNews target audience is made up of CE and appliance industry executives, analysts and people looking for quality news about the appliance and consumer electronics industry.

EFTM.com which features stories by Channel Nine commenter Trevor Long only managed to generate 34.000 Unique Visitors in July Vs 192,000 at ChannelNews visitors at EFTM.com were Vs 237,000 at ChannelNews.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has seen consumers flock to web sites and digital magazines for information.

A SmartHouse hibernation special that was live at both the JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys web site has already attracted over 580,000 downloads, the publication is still live on these sites. In July JB Hi Fi attracted over 25 Million visitors, while The Good Guys attracted 10.3 Million visitors.

 

We are now delivering a TV special and next month we will deliver a rebranding of SmartHouse to reflect a move to feature technology in peoples lifestyles from active clothing to automotive to the collection of exercise data to a new generation of home office and entertainment products. We have also appointed a former Creative Director from Myer as well as a new editor to oversee the growth of SmartHouse going forward.

Here is a look at what’s coming.

New SmartHouse Online Site Coming Soon/below concepts for new look SmartHouse.

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
